 
Showbiz
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited 'Brahmastra' to release at Box Office tomorrow

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Tomorrow is the day: Brahmastra to come out in theatres.
Tomorrow is the day: Brahmastra to come out in theatres.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra is releasing at the box office tomorrow.

Bhatt shared a picture of herself on Instagram from a promotional shoot. She opted for a beautiful orange dress with orange heels and chose to leave her hair open.

She captioned the post: “Ready.. Set..Brahmastra- In cinemas tomorrow,” with lots of hearts and fire emoticons.


Actress Neha Dhupia wished her luck, wrote: “All the best @aliabhatt”.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Brahmastra as it stars the famous and most loved couple of B-town; Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Brahmastra is an Ayan Mukherjee film featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. 

More From Showbiz:

Yami Gautam's film 'Lost' makes its way to the Chicago Film Festival

Yami Gautam's film 'Lost' makes its way to the Chicago Film Festival
Kajol to feature in an Indian adaptation of the show 'The Good Wife'

Kajol to feature in an Indian adaptation of the show 'The Good Wife'
Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God': Trailer releasing tomorrow

Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God': Trailer releasing tomorrow

Siddhant Chaturvedi dishes on his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday: 'always speak my truth'

Siddhant Chaturvedi dishes on his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday: 'always speak my truth'
'House of Dragon' 'set right' the scene that upset George R.R. Martin in 'Game of Thrones'

'House of Dragon' 'set right' the scene that upset George R.R. Martin in 'Game of Thrones'
Alia Bhatt responds to boycott ‘Brahmastra’ trend: ‘positive time to release a movie’

Alia Bhatt responds to boycott ‘Brahmastra’ trend: ‘positive time to release a movie’
Katrina Kaif drools over Ranveer Singh's 'shirtless pictures' for 'thirst trap'

Katrina Kaif drools over Ranveer Singh's 'shirtless pictures' for 'thirst trap'
Katrina Kaif gushes over her hubby Vicky Kaushal: ‘He can make me laugh’

Katrina Kaif gushes over her hubby Vicky Kaushal: ‘He can make me laugh’
Ranbir Kapoor blames 'bad content' not 'boycott' for flop 'Shamshera'

Ranbir Kapoor blames 'bad content' not 'boycott' for flop 'Shamshera'

Sara Ali Khan happily dances with hairstylist in new video

Sara Ali Khan happily dances with hairstylist in new video
Alia Bhatt's latest promotional look for 'Brahmastra' steals the show

Alia Bhatt's latest promotional look for 'Brahmastra' steals the show
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt barred from entering temple over 'beef' comments

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt barred from entering temple over 'beef' comments

Latest

view all