Alia Bhatt's much-awaited 'Brahmastra' to release at Box Office tomorrow

Tomorrow is the day: Brahmastra to come out in theatres.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra is releasing at the box office tomorrow.

Bhatt shared a picture of herself on Instagram from a promotional shoot. She opted for a beautiful orange dress with orange heels and chose to leave her hair open.

She captioned the post: “Ready.. Set..Brahmastra- In cinemas tomorrow,” with lots of hearts and fire emoticons.





Actress Neha Dhupia wished her luck, wrote: “All the best @aliabhatt”.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Brahmastra as it stars the famous and most loved couple of B-town; Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Brahmastra is an Ayan Mukherjee film featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.