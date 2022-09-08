Prince Charles becomes the new King of England

Prince Charles has officially been named the King of England following the death of his mother, the reigning monarch for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II.

The news was announced by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account where, Prince Charles was dubbed the new King of England, after the Queen’s “peaceful” passing.







According to the official announcement from Prince William and Kate Middleton, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” and thus “The King and The Queen Consort [Prince Charles and Camilla] will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

