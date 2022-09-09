Prince William found out about Prince Harry’s UK trip through news?

Prince William allegedly found out that his brother Prince Harry was visiting the UK via news outlets

Prince William allegedly found out that his brother Prince Harry was visiting the UK via news outlets, royal sources have claimed as per The Telegraph.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in UK on Saturday, September 3, and have reportedly been staying at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, close to where the Cambridge’s have also moved a while back.

However, Omid Scobie, a close source from the Sussex camp and their unofficial ‘mouthpiece’, confirmed that Prince Harry had not actually been in contact with his older brother, hinting that William found out about the visit from news outlets.

Denying rumours that Harry and Meghan had been ‘shunned’ by the royal family, Scobie shared: “The true story is they never reached out to the Cambridges.”

“People are desperate for steps to be made but behind the scenes, there hasn’t been movement,” Scobie quoted a family friend as saying as well.