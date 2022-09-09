 
Friday Sep 09 2022
US President Joe Biden leads international tributes to Queen Elizabeth: 'She charmed us with her wit'

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Leaders from the world have expressed their sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The US President led the international tributes to the Queen, saying: "She charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. She stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that, 'Grief is the price we pay for love'. 

French President Emmanuel Macron said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the Queen as a "role model and inspiration for millions". He praised the Queen's  role in repairing relations between the UK and Germany after "the horrors of World War II", saying:  "She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history. I will miss her so.

