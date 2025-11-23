John O'Hurley reveals 'historical' family Thanksgiving tradition

John O'Hurley says his family does THIS as Thanksgiving tradition

John O’Hurley recently got candid and opened up about his family’s special Thanksgiving traditions.

The 71-year-old American actor and game show host, who has been hosting The National Dog Show since 2002, which is aired every Thanksgiving day on NBC, conversed with PEOPLE magazine and revealed how the special occasion is celebrated in his family.

O’Hurley said that Thanksgiving day is filled with family meetups, delish food, and, on top of everything, dogs. The O’Hurley family has its own personal traditions, separate from the competition that is taped ahead of the big day.

He said, “I have spent every single Thanksgiving in New York City, and I go to a specific Italian restaurant. We have a wonderful — either traditional or Italian — Thanksgiving dinner."

The Seinfeld star went on to share that his family makes sure to be part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that airs before the National Dog Show each year.

He explained, “We're always at the beginning of the Macy's parade. It's been historically in our family and a tradition ever since my son was born. He's turning 19 this year.”

"There were several years where we didn't have him. He grew up on the show. He grew up at the beginning of the parade every year. It's always been a wonderful tradition,” John O’Hurley noted.