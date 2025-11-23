Jennifer Metcalf shares the secret of her picture-perfect figure

Jennifer Metcalf on her diet: 'The fattier the better'

Jennifer Metcalf has finally shared what she does to maintain a picture-perfect figure.

The 42-year-old American actress and soap star conversed with The Daily Mail, where she opened up about her love for food that is rich in fat and stated that it is “really good for you” as you age.

Metcalf also told the outlet that she stays fit with a healthy diet and regular exercise. “I try to eat high-fat. So if I get a steak, it’ll be ribeye steak. I love the fatty bit.”

She added, “Thighs and wings of chicken, high-fat as you get older, are really good for you.”

The Hollyoaks star went on to disclose that her cholesterol level is pretty higher than the normal range and despite being aware of the dangers of it, she loves taking fat in her diet.

“My cholesterol is quite high and there are arguments that it is bad for you, but I quite like it… the fattier the better, it is all natural, I’d rather that than a fillet with loads of peppercorn,” Metcalf stated.

Notably, the Just Act Normal alum believes in satisfying food cravings, as she quipped, “For me, if I have a craving for something… say something spicy, I need to have it, nothing else will do. You’re not tricking me with spicy nuts. I’d rather have two spoonfuls instead of a tray of it. That has always been my thing.”

However, she now wants to “get back into my yoga. I used to do it when I lived in Liverpool about five years ago. I used to go one or two nights a week, and it is something I have recently said I want to get back into.”

“I do a bit of weight training and you get twinges, but yoga keeps it all… and the mind empty as well! I wouldn’t mind trying that,” Jennifer Metcalf said.