Heartbreaking footage of crew announcing Queen’s death mid-flight: Watch

Queen Elizabeth II's death left passengers onboard a Virginia Atlantic flight shocked when the cabin crew broke the devastating news mid-flight.



A heartbreaking video from the flight has been making rounds on social media in which passengers appear stunned in shock to hear the solemn crew pay tribute to the monarch’s “extraordinary” reign.

"Very sad news that The Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has died after an extraordinary reign of 70 years," the announcer said.

"Our thoughts, as I'm sure many of yours are, are with her family.

"And certainly all of us here at Virgin Atlantic - the crew included and everyone else - certainly wishes that she rest in peace."

The Queen breathed her last ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral home at the age of 96 after continued ill health.

Buckingham Palace had confirmed that Her Majesty was put “under medical supervision” as a doctor was “concerned for her health.”