 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Heartbreaking footage of crew announcing Queen’s death mid-flight: Watch

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

FileFootage

Queen Elizabeth II's death left passengers onboard a Virginia Atlantic flight shocked when the cabin crew broke the devastating news mid-flight.

A heartbreaking video from the flight has been making rounds on social media in which passengers appear stunned in shock to hear the solemn crew pay tribute to the monarch’s “extraordinary” reign.

"Very sad news that The Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has died after an extraordinary reign of 70 years," the announcer said.

"Our thoughts, as I'm sure many of yours are, are with her family.

"And certainly all of us here at Virgin Atlantic - the crew included and everyone else - certainly wishes that she rest in peace."

The Queen breathed her last ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral home at the age of 96 after continued ill health.

Buckingham Palace had confirmed that Her Majesty was put “under medical supervision” as a doctor was “concerned for her health.”

More From Entertainment:

Can Meghan Markle ever be Queen of Britain?

Can Meghan Markle ever be Queen of Britain?
King of Spain leads tributes from European royals to Queen Elizabeth II

King of Spain leads tributes from European royals to Queen Elizabeth II
Major events in Queen Elizabeth’s reign: Kennedy’s assassination, Brexit, Covid-19

Major events in Queen Elizabeth’s reign: Kennedy’s assassination, Brexit, Covid-19
Kanye West ‘forgives’ Queen Elizabeth for ‘years of racism’?

Kanye West ‘forgives’ Queen Elizabeth for ‘years of racism’?
Queen Elizabeth II demise: Reaction from Bollywood celebrities on social media

Queen Elizabeth II demise: Reaction from Bollywood celebrities on social media
Meghan Markle ‘unwelcome’ in Balmoral after Queen’s death

Meghan Markle ‘unwelcome’ in Balmoral after Queen’s death
Meghan Markle ‘egging on’ Prince Harry to ‘help’ take down Royal Family

Meghan Markle ‘egging on’ Prince Harry to ‘help’ take down Royal Family
Royal mourning to last until seven days after Queen's funeral

Royal mourning to last until seven days after Queen's funeral
Mourners climb Victoria memorial outside Buckingham Palace: Police retaliates

Mourners climb Victoria memorial outside Buckingham Palace: Police retaliates
Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death exposed

Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death exposed
David Beckham ‘devastated’ as he mourns Queen Elizabeth II death: ‘She inspired us’

David Beckham ‘devastated’ as he mourns Queen Elizabeth II death: ‘She inspired us’
King Charles is 'mourning', will 'not take the crown': History Expert

King Charles is 'mourning', will 'not take the crown': History Expert

Latest

view all