Kanye West ‘forgives’ Queen Elizabeth for ‘years of racism’?

Kanye West has just taken to social media and shared a shocking post regarding Queen Elizabeth, after news of her demise.



The post has been shared on Instagram and contains two portrait shots of Queen Elizabeth, one in black-and-white, and whereas the other in colour.

It also featured a small write-up where he claims to have “forgiven” the late monarch for her country’s racist past.

He began the note by writing, “Life is precious,” and thus he is “releasing all grudges today” and intending to “lean into the light.”

