Friday Sep 09 2022
Netflix 'Cobra Kai' season 5, Time Schedule is out now

Cobra Kai season 5 is coming on Netflix screens on September 9, 2022. The season is gearing up for the chaos, friends reunion, unlikely partnership with old foes and more.

Here’s the complete list of time schedule for different regions.

Full list of Time Schedule for Cobra Kai Season 5 on Netflix:


  • Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-8)
  • Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6)
  • Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5)
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4)
  • Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 04:00 AM (GMT-3)
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT)
  • British Summer Time (BST) – Netflix UK 08:00 AM (GMT+1)
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST) 09:00 AM (GMT+2)
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+3)
  • Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3)
  • India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30)
  • Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 PM (GMT+8)
  • Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 16:00 PM (GMT+9)
  • Japan Standard Time (JST) 16:00 PM (GMT+9)
  • Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 18:00 PM (GMT+11)
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 19:00 PM (GMT+12)


Watch the Trailer:



