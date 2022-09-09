Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in 'Brahmastra' sets internet ablaze

'Brahmastra' released in cinemas on September 9, 2022 confirming Shah Rukh Khan's cameo

Shah Rukh Khan's role in Brahmastra has left the audience stunned, with netizens saying that it gives a Swades vibe.

Twitter is fully loaded with tweets of fans going wild over SRK’s role in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

As per Twitterati, the character connects with Shah Rukh's character in Ashutosh Gowarika’s 2004 film Swades named Mohan Bhargav; Khan's name in Brahmastra is also Mohan Bhargav.

In Swades, Khan played the role of a NASA employee whereas in Brahmastra, he is seen playing the role of a scientist who is also a member of Brahmanch secret community possessing extra power.

Another fan wrote: “My Favourite character #MohanBhargav continues to be favourite. A surprising cinematic universe #ShahRukhKhan #Brahmastra.”

Brahmastra stars Ranbir, Alia, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

It was released on September 9, 2022 all over the world in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada,

The film has been released on 8000 screens worldwide, which is the highest number of screens for any movie in India.