DC Comics drop new trailer for ‘Black Adam’

DC Comics drops new trailer for ‘Black Adam’

Warner Bros. just dropped the second trailer for DC universe’s Black Adam and it reveals a little bit more about the character and how the story may unfold.

In ancient Khandaq, Teth-Adam was a slave bestowed mystical and ‘godly’ abilities. Haunted by the guilt of his son’s death, Adam seeks vengeance. After using his powers for revenge, he is imprisoned, hence becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5000 years later, he who became a distant legend or even a myth, is now free. Now, in modern times, he has to fight with a superhero group called Justice Society and a powerful new villain that threatens the world.

The movie will also feature other DC characters like Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo).

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, another pivotal character makes an appearance and it is none other than Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. Responsible for forming the infamous anti-hero group Suicide Squad, this time around it seems Waller would be roping in Adam as well.

This has long been a passion project for Johnson, who’s said to have dreamed of playing the character for years, and he was as excited to show off the film during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

“It has been a long journey, fuelled with passion, with commitment, with grit. It’s been easily over 10 years. The journey has been an incredible one. I love coming to Comic-Con. To be here in Hall H, representing a DC anti-hero is a dream come true. The dream, having been in the business for years now, I’d bring movies here and hope you guys would like them but this is a dream come true.”

Black Adam is slated for release on October 21st, 2022.







