 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ swollen fingers spark health concerns after Queen's death

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

File Footage

King Charles sparks waves of concern over his red and swollen fingers after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

A senior Lecturer at the University of Chester issued this shocking insight into Prince Charles’ health.

He began by telling the Daily Star that, even though “loads of conditions” could lead to King Charles’ swollen fingers, there are ‘even more’ that have not yet been brought up.

While talking to the publication, Dr Nye was quoted saying, “Oedema is a condition where the body starts to retain fluids in the limbs, normally the legs and ankles but also in the fingers which causes them to swell.”

“Oedema is a common condition and mostly affects people over the age of 65 as the ability for fluid control is restricted.”

“To see if this is the cause, pressing the swollen area for about 15 seconds would cause a depression in the area .”

“Arthritis- another common condition in the over 60s. It often affects three main areas in the hand - the thumb joint or either joints in the fingers.”

“Fingers usually become stiff, painful and swollen and although medication can help with the pain, the swelling can remain.”

“Uncommon causes may include high salt diet leading to fluid retention, certain medications can rarely lead to swelling as a side effect such as with blood pressure medications or steroid medications.”

Before concluding he also added, “There certainly aren't any immediate health concerns to be concluded from swollen fingers and is most likely a sign of his age.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry needs to remember ‘blood’s thicker than water’

Prince Harry needs to remember ‘blood’s thicker than water’
Reese Witherspoon has a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'wonderful' mini-me daughter Ava

Reese Witherspoon has a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'wonderful' mini-me daughter Ava
Burberry and Raf Simons postpone London Fashion Week shows after death of Queen Elizabeth

Burberry and Raf Simons postpone London Fashion Week shows after death of Queen Elizabeth
Charles, Harry had ‘polar opposites’ responses to Queen’s death

Charles, Harry had ‘polar opposites’ responses to Queen’s death
David Beckham ‘really hurt’ as son Brooklyn grows closer to in-laws: ‘It’s a waiting game’

David Beckham ‘really hurt’ as son Brooklyn grows closer to in-laws: ‘It’s a waiting game’
Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, will create ‘her own path,’ sources

Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, will create ‘her own path,’ sources
Prince Harry ‘lamenting’ on Queen Elizabeth death: ‘Hurting Netflix chances’

Prince Harry ‘lamenting’ on Queen Elizabeth death: ‘Hurting Netflix chances’
Ryan Reynolds makes Blake Lively blush in throwback video: Watch

Ryan Reynolds makes Blake Lively blush in throwback video: Watch
King Charles’ talks of 'great inheritance’ as the King of England

King Charles’ talks of 'great inheritance’ as the King of England
Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle as he returns to London from Balmoral

Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle as he returns to London from Balmoral
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plans for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral leaked

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plans for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral leaked
David, Victoria Beckham beef up security at Cotswolds home following burglary

David, Victoria Beckham beef up security at Cotswolds home following burglary

Latest

view all