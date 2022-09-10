 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
William and Kate release first official statement as Prince and Princess of Wales

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton released their first official statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died peacefully on Thursday, 8 September, aged 96 at Balmoral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram on Saturday, to share the statement, saying: "On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

"My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life."

The statement from the couple continues: "I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.

"I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank he on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.

"I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."

Kate Middleton and William will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

