Asia Cup 2022: We want to win Asia Cup to bring smiles back on faces of flood victims, says Shadab Khan

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan. — PCB

DUBAI: As Pakistan, cricket fans gear up for the nail-biting T20 Asia Cup 2022 final tomorrow against Sri Lanka, all-rounder Shadab Khan said that the Pakistan team aims to win the tournament — which is a curtain-raiser for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.



In his column published on the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) website, the vice-captain said that the Pakistan team wants to bring smiles back on the faces of the flood-affected people ahead of their important final clash against Sri Lanka in the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

"Since we're away from our beloved homeland, watching the devastating calamity from afar makes it even more painful for us,” he said, adding that the Babar Azam-led squad would like to win this tournament to bring lively smiles back on the faces of the people affected by the flood.

He further stated: "We are a great team, but in order to become a champion, we need to win this tournament and other high-profile series.

“I have said before that champion teams handle pressure well and prevail in clutch moments, and this is what we will aim for on the Sunday finale. Winning against Sri Lanka and claiming the Asia Cup title is the real deal for us," he said on the eve of the much-awaited finale.

The 23-year-old spoke highly of skipper Babar Azam, saying he has injected a "never give up" attitude into the squad.

"Babar has taught us a lot, and besides the excellent team culture he has developed, I think the best facet of his leadership is the fact that he has inculcated the never-give-up attitude among us. Even if we find ourselves in hopeless situations, we are fully charged to fight till the last ball," he further added.

Pakistan are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka in the grand final of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.