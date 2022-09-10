 
Faizan Lakhani

Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by six goals in SAFF Championship

Faizan Lakhani

KARACHI: Pakistan women’s football team were thrashed by Bangladesh in the ongoing South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

The Bangladesh team was all over Pakistan since the start of the game and ramped up the pressure throughout the match.

Monica Chakma scored the first goal for Bangladesh in the third minute of the match, followed by Mosamat Shopna second goal in the 28th minute. While on the 31st and 35th minutes, Shobina Khatoon scored the third and fourth goals for her team.

Read more: Pakistan confident ahead of clash with Bangladesh in SAFF Women's Cup

While Reto Purna and Shobina Khatoon scored Bangladesh’s fifth and sixth goal, respectively.

The Bangladesh women’s team scored four goals in the first half and two more in the second to hand Pakistan a defeat by 6-0 at the end of the 90 minutes. 

This was the team's second match of the Championship that is being played in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Pakistan was beaten 3-0 by India in their opening game while Bangladesh came into this game with a three-goal win over the Maldives.

