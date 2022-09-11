 
Prince Harry leaves fans swooning with ‘romantic gesture’ for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent public appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton has been breaking the internet.

All four surprised crowd of mourners in Windsor on Saturday when they appeared together despite extreme tension.

While the Suits alum appeared slightly uncomfortable, the Duke of Sussex’s love-filled gesture for his wife stole the spotlight.

As the fab four concluded their walkabout, Harry rushed back to open the car door for his wife.

Reacting to the moment, royal fans took over social media to sing praises for Harry being a caring husband.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Say what you will about Harry & Meghan but he puts his arm around her back and opens her car door for her. He loves her. That gets a swoon from me."

Another added: "Harry proves chivalry is not dead by awkwardly opening the car door for Meghan and then closing it. Respect. Manners and etiquette matter people."

"Harry opened the car door for Meghan and returned back to the other side to enter the car. My kind of gentleman,” a third wrote.

