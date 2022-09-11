 
Sunday Sep 11 2022
BTS Jin in LA for a speculative music video shoot with Bang PD, Lumpens

BTS Jin heads to Los Angeles for a personal schedule and a rumoured music video.

As per Pinkvilla, on September 11, BTS Jin arrived at the Incheon International airport, dressed in a brown jacket with a light shirt and dress pants to take a flight to Los Angeles, USA.

Fans speculate, that Jin is going to LA for his personal schedule, and also going to shoot for a music video.

BTS ARMY noted that HYBE chairman and Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si Hyuk aka Bang PD is currently also in LA and clicked a picture with Lumpens’ music video director.

Lumpens is famous for working with BTS for several of their music videos.

Jin is supposed to join the military at the end of the year although the date is not confirmed for him.

Due to his military enlistment, he will have to halt his music activities for 18 months. His solo debut under such circumstances and ahead of BTS' October concert in Busan is highly likely to happen.

Bang PD with Lumpens' music video director in LA:

BTS Jin in LA for a speculative music video shoot with Bang PD, Lumpens


