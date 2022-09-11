 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Web Desk

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his death anniversary

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi (L), Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (C), and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/Twitter/File
President Dr Arif Alvi (L), Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (C), and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/Twitter/File

  • President Alvi, PM Shehbaz call for adherence to Quaid's golden principles.
  • Pakistan is observing 74th death anniversary of founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
  • Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah visited the Mazar-e-Quaid Mausoleum.

Pakistan is observing the 74th death anniversary of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who died in 1948 — just 11 months after achieving an independent country for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, among other leaders and people, paid tribute to the contributions and sacrifices of Jinnah.

They called for adherence to the golden principles of unity, faith, and discipline as manifested by the father of the nation to fight the challenges faced by the country.

In their separate messages on the occasion of the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation, they said the entire nation pays homage to the Quaid's tireless struggle and visionary leadership in the fight for the rights of Muslims of the subcontinent.

“We pay rich tribute to our founding father for his vision, unwavering commitment, untiring hard work, and charismatic leadership to in a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent,” President Alvi said.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz, in a tweet, said by dint of our strong faith, unity and brotherhood, we will bring such discipline in our ranks that will help us achieve the goal of a great Pakistan by overcoming all the challenges.

He said this path is difficult, but the destination is not impossible at all.

“Today, the nation needs to adhere to the eternal golden principles of faith, unity, and discipline in order to cope with the challenges being faced by the country — which is reeling with the economic problems along with natural calamity of flash floods,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sindh CM Murad, governor visit Jinnah's Mausoleum

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and acting Sindh governor Agha Siraj Durrani visited the Mazar-e-Quaid Mausoleum and laid floral wreaths on Jinnah's tomb. They also recited fatiha and penned their comments in the visitors' book.

"We are living in an independent country owing to Quaid-e-Azam's leadership qualities. We all have to look after and beautify this country of Quaid," he said, on the occasion.

'Quaid's words are guiding light for us': Punjab CM Elahi

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that the words of Quaid-e-Azam are a guiding light for the nation.

"We can put the country in the right direction together with faith, unity and harmony and solve the problems of Pakistan by following the Quaid-e-Azam's principles," he said.

More From Pakistan:

'Cherish your moms': Mayram sends heartfelt message on mother's death anniversary

'Cherish your moms': Mayram sends heartfelt message on mother's death anniversary
Ministry allocates scholarships worth Rs45 million for minority students

Ministry allocates scholarships worth Rs45 million for minority students
Karachi weather update: City braces itself for another round of rain

Karachi weather update: City braces itself for another round of rain
Nation observes 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Nation observes 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
US looks to bolster trade, security ties with Pakistan: Derek Chollet

US looks to bolster trade, security ties with Pakistan: Derek Chollet
UN chief overwhelmed by scale of devastation from floods in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

UN chief overwhelmed by scale of devastation from floods in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Plan B launched to save Dadu city amid relentless floods

Plan B launched to save Dadu city amid relentless floods
Dengue outbreak out of control across Pakistan

Dengue outbreak out of control across Pakistan
Miftah Ismail not in favour of opening letters of credit as dollar remains under pressure

Miftah Ismail not in favour of opening letters of credit as dollar remains under pressure
Weekly currency update: Rupee free fall expected to continue

Weekly currency update: Rupee free fall expected to continue

Poliovirus detected in Karachi's sewage line for first time in over a year

Poliovirus detected in Karachi's sewage line for first time in over a year
Death toll from devastating floods in Sindh climbs to 621

Death toll from devastating floods in Sindh climbs to 621

Latest

view all