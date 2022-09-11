 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Cate Blanchett leads tributes to the Queen at Venice Film Festival closing ceremony

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Cate Blanchett leads tributes to the Queen at Venice Film Festival closing ceremony
Cate Blanchett leads tributes to the Queen at Venice Film Festival closing ceremony

Hollywood glam divas marked their respects to the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II at the closing ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday.

Prominent stars including Cate Blanchett and Julianne Moore wore all-black outfits for the evening as they paid tribute to Britain’s longest reigning monarch, who passed away at the 96 on Thursday afternoon.

The Carol actress, 53, graced the red carpet in a stunning one-shoulder ensemble as she attended the premiere of her upcoming noir thriller, The Hanging Sun.

Blanchett wore her blonde tresses in a chic up do and finished her glam look with silver jewelry and minimal makeup.

Cate Blanchett leads tributes to the Queen at Venice Film Festival closing ceremony

Moore, 61, wore a voluminous black outfit that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. Se styled her red hair in a pulled back sleek low bun.

Flaunting her blossoming baby bump, Jessica Brown Findlay, 32, opted for a structured strapless black gown with shimmering details. She finished off her glam look with matching heels and added a pop of color by wearing bright red lipstick.

Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace has announced that the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West takes mystery woman to ‘ex Kim Kardashian's favourite restaurant’, picture goes viral

Kanye West takes mystery woman to ‘ex Kim Kardashian's favourite restaurant’, picture goes viral
Charles will be a brilliant King, says former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron

Charles will be a brilliant King, says former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron
Prince Harry leaves fans swooning with ‘romantic gesture’ for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry leaves fans swooning with ‘romantic gesture’ for Meghan Markle
Ray J rips into Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner for 'lying through her teeth' over scandalous tape

Ray J rips into Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner for 'lying through her teeth' over scandalous tape
Jennifer Lopez proves bond with stepdaughter Violet Affleck

Jennifer Lopez proves bond with stepdaughter Violet Affleck
Sir Elton John honors Queen Elizabeth in touching musical tribute at Toronto gig

Sir Elton John honors Queen Elizabeth in touching musical tribute at Toronto gig
King Charles made THIS heartwarming gesture of support towards William and Harry

King Charles made THIS heartwarming gesture of support towards William and Harry
Pakistan to observe day of mourning on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Pakistan to observe day of mourning on Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Queen Elizabeth wrote a 'secret letter' that she ordered to open in 2085: report

Queen Elizabeth wrote a 'secret letter' that she ordered to open in 2085: report

Meghan Markle’s podcast ‘the true cause’ of Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Meghan Markle’s podcast ‘the true cause’ of Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Former councillor says Charles ‘will be a good King’

Former councillor says Charles ‘will be a good King’
Watch: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leaves Balmoral

Watch: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leaves Balmoral

Latest

view all