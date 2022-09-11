Cate Blanchett leads tributes to the Queen at Venice Film Festival closing ceremony

Hollywood glam divas marked their respects to the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II at the closing ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday.

Prominent stars including Cate Blanchett and Julianne Moore wore all-black outfits for the evening as they paid tribute to Britain’s longest reigning monarch, who passed away at the 96 on Thursday afternoon.

The Carol actress, 53, graced the red carpet in a stunning one-shoulder ensemble as she attended the premiere of her upcoming noir thriller, The Hanging Sun.

Blanchett wore her blonde tresses in a chic up do and finished her glam look with silver jewelry and minimal makeup.

Moore, 61, wore a voluminous black outfit that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. Se styled her red hair in a pulled back sleek low bun.

Flaunting her blossoming baby bump, Jessica Brown Findlay, 32, opted for a structured strapless black gown with shimmering details. She finished off her glam look with matching heels and added a pop of color by wearing bright red lipstick.

Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace has announced that the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September.