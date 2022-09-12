 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix Top 5 trending action movies: Checkout the full list

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Netflix Action movies top 5 list for a thrilling experience
Netflix Action movies top 5 list for a thrilling experience

Netflix has a virtual library of action-packed films from all around the globe, for all fans. 

Here's a list of 5 exciting action movies that are trending right now;


1. The Sleepover (2020):


Synopsis:

This movie is about siblings Clancy and Kevin who are at a sleepover with their friends when they learn that their mother is a former thief under the witness protection program. The mother gets kidnapped and the friends go on a mission to rescue their mother on an action-filled night.


Director:

This action-comedy film is directed by Trish Sie and based on a screenplay by Sarah Rothschild.


Cast:

  •  Sadie Stanley
  •  Maxwell Simkins
  •  Ken Marino
  •  Cree Cicchino
  •  Lucas Jaye
  •  Karla Souza
  •  Enuka Okuma
  •  Erik Griffin
  •  Joe Manganiello


2. Army of the Dead (2021):


Synopsis:

During a zombie outbreak, a group of mercenaries take a risk and go into the quarantine zone to pull off the biggest heist ever attempted.


Director:

This movie is directed by Zack Snyder from a screenplay he co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.


Cast:

  •  Dave Bautista
  •  Ella Purnell
  •  Omari Hardwick
  •  Ana de la Reguera
  •  Theo Rossi
  •  Matthias Schweighöfer
  •  Nora Arnezeder
  •  Hiroyuki Sanada


3. Project Power (2020):


Synopsis:

This science fiction movie follows a policeman, a drug dealer, and an ex-soldier who go on a mission to take down a group that has created a pill that gives superpowers to its users for five minutes. 


Director:

This science-fiction action film is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman and produced by Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless.


Cast:

  • Jamie Foxx
  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt
  • Dominique Fishback
  • Colson Baker
  •  Rodrigo Santoro
  •  Amy Landecker 


4. Extraction (2020):


Synopsis:

An Australian black ops mercenary goes on a mission to save the kidnapped son of an imprisoned drug lord in India but his mission goes wrong in the dark underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers.


Director:

This action-thriller film is directed by Sam Hargrave, making his directorial debut, and written by Joe Russo, based on the graphic novel Ciudad.


Cast:

  •  Chris Hemsworth
  •  Rudhraksh Jaiswal
  •  Randeep Hooda 
  • Golshifteh Farahani
  •  Pankaj Tripathi
  •  David Harbour


5. Triple Frontier (2019):


Synopsis:

A group of former U.S. Army Delta Force operators plan a heist against a crime lord in a thinly populated multi-border zone of South America but their dangerous mission goes haywire and they are faced with an epic battle of survival.


Director:

This action-adventure film is directed by J. C. Chandor. Chandor and Mark Boal wrote the screenplay based on a story by Boal.


Cast:

  •  Ben Affleck
  •  Oscar Isaac
  •  Charlie Hunnam
  •  Garrett Hedlund
  •  Pedro Pascal 


More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan heaps praises on ‘selfless’ Princess Anne following Queen's death

Piers Morgan heaps praises on ‘selfless’ Princess Anne following Queen's death

Meghan Markle ‘has hidden playful’ Prince Harry: 'Looks clenched'

Meghan Markle ‘has hidden playful’ Prince Harry: 'Looks clenched'
Oprah Winfrey reflects on Queen Elizabeth’s death

Oprah Winfrey reflects on Queen Elizabeth’s death
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will no longer update their social media pages

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will no longer update their social media pages
The British royal family: who’s who?

The British royal family: who’s who?
‘The Crown’s Olivia Colman pays heartfelt tribute to the Queen, praises new King Charles’ speech

‘The Crown’s Olivia Colman pays heartfelt tribute to the Queen, praises new King Charles’ speech

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton snub each other at tributes for Queen

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton snub each other at tributes for Queen
Princess Anne especially chosen by Queen Elizabeth to escort her coffin

Princess Anne especially chosen by Queen Elizabeth to escort her coffin
Will Kate Middleton, Prince William move to Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor home?

Will Kate Middleton, Prince William move to Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor home?
How Prince Louis reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s death?

How Prince Louis reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s death?
King Charles to fly to Scotland to join sombre procession of queen's coffin

King Charles to fly to Scotland to join sombre procession of queen's coffin
Swiss filmmaker Alain Tanner passes away

Swiss filmmaker Alain Tanner passes away

Latest

view all