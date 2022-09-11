 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 11 2022
Body language expert notices ‘discomfort’ in King Charles while mentioning Harry and Meghan

Britain’s new monarch, King Charles III made reference to his son Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, in his first address to the nation, following the passing of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Author and body language expert Judi James took a closer look at King Charles’ gestures and expressions during the speech and claimed that he showed signs of ‘regret’ as he mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 73-year-old new monarch said he wished to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their life overseas.”

James pointed out that Charles’ remark about the Sussexes ‘prompted a pause.’

“This was a very different Charles from the usual stoic and emotionally-isolated man we are normally allowed to see,” she explained.

“Openly emotional, King Charles spoke of his love of his ‘darling wife,’ his ‘darling mama’ and, dramatically, Harry and Meghan,” she added.

While sharing her analysis about the King’s speech, James explained, “This last reference prompted a pause from Charles as he looked down in an eye cut-off of what looked like regret and even emerged with what sounded like a small sigh.”

She also noted that King Charles “appeared slightly hunched in grief and his features were reddened and softened.”

“His eye expression was one of total sadness and as he addressed his mother directly at the end of his speech they appeared to dampen,” she added.

Moreover, Harry and Meghan joined the Prince and Princess of Wales on a walkabout among crowds near Windsor Castle on Saturday.

