Monday Sep 12 2022
Prince William’s dramatic text to Prince Harry before Windsor reunion

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Prince William’s dramatic text to Prince Harry has become the talk of the town after the brothers, along with their wives, reunited to greet the crowd of mourners outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Royal sources revealed that the newly-appointed Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate Middleton on the walkabout through a mobile message.

As per reports, Harry didn’t waste much time in agreeing to the proposal time. “It happened very quickly – remarkable really considering they didn’t see each other in Scotland,” a source told Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, it is said that William’s dramatic text is a public display of unity at the time of national mourning rather than an overnight reconciliation.

"These coming days are going to be extremely intense and getting through them without distraction can only be a good thing," said one royal source.

"The problem is that they have barely spoken for two years and there is both anger and grief about it all on both sides,” added another.

