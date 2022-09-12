 
Taylor Swift’s weighs in on red scarf’s meaning in All Too Well

Taylor Swift remained silent when asked about red scarf in her upcoming movie All Too Well at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend

During Q&A session moderated by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, the Shake It Off hit-maker discussed about red scarf which was worn by Sadie Sink in a 10-minute short movie reported via E! News.

“The scarf is a metaphor and we turned it red because red is a very important colour in this album, which is called Red,” said the singer to the panel audience at the event.

She continued, “And, I think when I say it's a metaphor, I am just going to stop.”

Taylor Swift’s weighs in on red scarf’s meaning in All Too Well

Swift also thanked the moderator for the “incredible question”, and added, “You've really taken us for a ride.”

For the unversed, the Blank Space singer mentioned “the scarf” in her song with same title and fans presumed that the 32-year-old referred it to her ex, Jake Gyllenhaal, who she briefly dated in 2010.

Meanwhile, Swift also spoke on directing more movies, “I am waiting for the right project.”

“I think I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion,” she added. 

