Monday Sep 12 2022
Monday Sep 12, 2022

Video: King Charles car faces security scare as man leaps over car

King Charles ‘shaken up’ with major security breach as a man ‘runs’ onto the busy road towards the monarch’s car to let him know “he is not my King.”

This incident occurred just after King Charles addressed Westminster Hall to thank his MPs, as well as the House of Loads for their condolences towards the late Queen Elizabeth.

As soon as the man lunged forward, two bodyguards leapt into action and ran after the man towards the passenger door of King Charles’ vehicle, to tackle him as the royal convoy approached.

Check it out Below:

File Footage


