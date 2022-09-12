 
Anushkha Sharma spends quality time with Virat Kohli over a cup of coffee: Photos

Anushka Sharma has currently been busy filming for her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress in the United Kingdom, according to media report. The actress tries to keep updating her fans by posting photos and videos on social media.

Recently, on Monday, the Sultan star turned to Instagram and posted rare photos of her “coffee date” with her hubby as well as cricketer Virat Kohli in a semi-open space in a café.

In the photos, the couple could be seen donning casual attires while enjoying each other’s company over a cup of coffee.

The Zero actress also shared an adorable selfie with her husband whereas she dropped a heart-shaped emoticon in a caption.

In few hours, the post garnered 1.6 million likes and received lot of love from celebs and fans in the comments section.

Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar and Karishma Kapoor also added heart-shaped emojis on the post.

Earlier, the actress put up a photo of her and her parents on IG as she captioned it, “Breakfast date with the parents”.

