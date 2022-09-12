 
Monday Sep 12 2022
Prince Andrew not allowed to wear military uniform as he follows behind Queen's coffin

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Prince Andrew appeared in the procession of his mother's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh - and he's wearing a black suit rather than military uniform.

The Duke of York lost his military titles earlier this year, shortly before he settled a civil sexual assault lawsuit in the US.

Andrew will not wear military uniform as he is no longer a working member of the Royal Family.

Military uniforms will be worn by working members of the Royal Family, including the King and Prince of Wales, at the following ceremonial events in the coming days:  

-- The service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh

-- The procession to Westminster Hall and service of prayer and reflection

-- The vigil at Westminster Hall

-- The state funeral service at Westminster Abbey

-- The committal service at St George’s Chapel Windsor

It has, however, been decided that non-working royals will not be granted this honour. Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place on September 19. At this and four other events next week, working royals will parade in military uniform.

The Duke of Sussex, stepped back from his senior royal duties in 2020 before moving to California with his wife Meghan Markle.

While, Andrew stood down from public life shortly before, in 2019, following controversy over his former friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Harry and Andrew, who no longer perform senior royal duties, will not wear uniforms in which the Dukes have previously been seen at a string of events.

However, new monarch King Charles, the new Prince of Wales (Prince William, formerly the Duke of Cambridge), the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex will wear the military uniform at some ceremonial events.

