Queen’s death to increase popularity of baby girl name ‘Elizabeth’

A research analyst recently made an interesting prediction following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, claiming that the popularity of the name ‘Elizabeth’ is likely to boom in Australia.

McCrindle, Ashley Fell, told FEMAIL: “I wouldn't be surprised if parents do turn to the name Elizabeth for their child. It is a timeless name that has both tradition and relevance attached to it.

“We may see it climb a few ranks in next year's top 100 list due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II,” she added.

The name is currently the 76th most popular baby girl name while ‘George’, ‘Charlotte’, ‘William’, ‘Harry’ and ‘Archie’ continue to be a top pick for Generation Alpha babies.

Moreover, the name ‘Lilibet’ could also see a spike in popularity as it was the late monarch’s nickname.

'It is a name that was given even further relevance when Prince Harry and Meghan gave the name Lilibet to their daughter when she was born in 2021,” Fell added.