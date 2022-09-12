 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Ray J gives more details about Kris Jenner’s role in releasing scandalous tape

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

 Ray J has given more details about Kris Jenner’s role in releasing the intimate tapes he shot with Kim Kardashian for the release of the 2007 film Kim Kardashian, Superstar.

The Raycon founder, 41, said that Kim's mother and manager Jenner, 66, watched the three tapes and decided to release one which was shot at a resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., said that two of the movies were shot in Cabo San Lucas, and one was filmed in Santa Barbara, California.

In a bombshell interview with DailyMail in May, Ray J claimed the infamous intimate tape was 'released like an album' by Kim herself.’

In an Instagram Live clip that extended 44 minutes, Ray J said that Jenner worked on preparing the tape for release and that Kim was in the loop on all stages of the business transaction.

He went on to add that Kardashian's handwriting was on the contract with the film company describing the infamous tapes.

Jenner eventually picked one of the tapes filmed in Cabo San Lucas based on which made Kardashian look the best, Ray J said.

However, Jenner has denied any involvement in the release of the tape, which boosted the family's high-profile, eventually leading to unprecedented success in reality TV, and paving the path toward its marketing empire. 


More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde sends pulses racing with her captivating photos

Olivia Wilde sends pulses racing with her captivating photos
Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn shares homecoming photos with daughter

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn shares homecoming photos with daughter
Prince Andrew's exile from working monarchy seems permanent after latest incident

Prince Andrew's exile from working monarchy seems permanent after latest incident
'Bachelorette' alum James McCoy Taylor detained in Texas on charges of DWI

'Bachelorette' alum James McCoy Taylor detained in Texas on charges of DWI
Prince Andrew mocked as he walks with Charles behind Queen’s coffin: WATCH

Prince Andrew mocked as he walks with Charles behind Queen’s coffin: WATCH
Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral
Prince Andrew ‘will be kept out of royal circles’ by King Charles

Prince Andrew ‘will be kept out of royal circles’ by King Charles

BTS J-Hope showers love for RM on his birthday

BTS J-Hope showers love for RM on his birthday
Brie Larson claps back at online trolls by sharing glimpse of The Marvel’s cast: Photo

Brie Larson claps back at online trolls by sharing glimpse of The Marvel’s cast: Photo
Prince Andrew will have ‘important’ role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Prince Andrew will have ‘important’ role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death

Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death
Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

Latest

view all