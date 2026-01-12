Jennifer Lopez faces awkward tension with Jennifer Garner at Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner both graced the 83rd Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday.

The Hollywood icons turned heads in stunning in elegant gowns as they presented awards, but they were not photographed together during the whole event.

The two women share a connection through Ben Affleck, as Garner was married to him from 2005 to 2018, while Lopez tied the knot in 2022 to 2025.

However, their children are friends and the families often spend quality time together.

A source told Daily Mail that there was no drama during the show, saying: “They are like one big Modern Family. They get along, they talk on the phone, and understand the importance of being friendly for the kids.”

For the unversed, Garner returned to the Golden Globes for the first time since 2013, wearing a sleeveless black dress with beaded fringe.

Meanwhile, Lopez made her first appearance eversince her divorce, gracing a sheer vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer gown.

The insider also praised the Alias actress’ calm nature, calling her “a no drama lady” and continued saying that the On The Floor hitmaker admires her co-parenting skills.

Moreover, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez kept their interactions private but appeared to be remaining respectful of each other.