Taylor Swift fans troll Joe Alwyn, Charli XCX for shock Golden Globe moment

Joe Alwyn and Charli XCX continue to face Swifties' wrath because of historic drama

Taylor Swift fans seem to follow her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and her foe, Charli XCX, like a shadow, without missing a chance to launch their attacks.

The 34-year-old actor attended the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11, where his movie, Hamnet, won the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX was among the attendees because she was serving as a presenter alongside Joe Keery.

During the ceremony, Swift’s several songs were played, and fans wondered what Alwyn and the Brat hitmaker’s reactions would’ve been while listening.

“Joe Alwyn having to hear The Fate of Ophelia,” one X user wrote, while another joked that the Brutalist star must have been “scared for a sec” that Swift “would appear on stage.”

A third chimed in, “And he had to hear a song about a man who saved his Ex from her misery because of their past relationship,” and “Karma is really a thing,” wrote one.

The videos of the show playing The Fate of Ophelia, Shake it Off, and Styles, continue to circulate all over social media with fans trolling the party 4 u songstress and the Hamnet actor.

Although it has been nearly three years to the end of Swift and Alwyn’s six-year-long relationship, Swifties hold on to every moment to find subtle connections.