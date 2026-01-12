Black Midi loses co-founder Matt Kwasniewski Kelvin at 26

Matt Kwasniewski Kelvin, a co-founding guitarist of the British band Black Midi, has died at the age of 26, leaving the music world in deep shock and sadness.

Rough Trade, the band’s record label, shared a statement from his family confirming the news.

“It is with deep sadness that we as a family regret to inform you that Matthew Kwasniewski Kelvin has died after a long battle with his mental health,” the statement said.

Matt began playing guitar while he was still in primary school and often joined his father’s party band.

In a 2019 interview, the late artist once said, “I used to be a skater boy when I was young, listening to Green Day, Sum 41, Good Charlotte.”

He later started the band Black Midi with Geordie Greep, Cameron Picton, and Morgan Simpson after meeting them at the BRIT School.

However, they were young and passionate about music, as they spent a lot of time playing together.

Soon, people in South London began to notice them, as they often performed at The Windmill in Brixton, where their loud, raw shows helped them slowly build a strong and loyal following.

In 2021, he stepped back from live performances due to mental health struggles.

Moreover, Matt's family described him as a “talented musician” and a “kind, funny man.”