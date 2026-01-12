Harry Styles drops hints for new album: 'we belong together'

Harry Styles spreads Easter Eggs across the world amid anticipation for new music

Harry Styles sent fans wild after dropping more cryptic clues about his potential new music and rumoured tour.

The 31-year-old singer launched a mysterious website unannounced on Monday, January 12, by the name of “webelongtogether.co,” which displayed a large poster of an audience watching a concert.

The poster bears the copyright label for Sony Music Entertainment, which further hit the nail on the coffin, since that is Styles’ label.

When fans promptly click on the poster, they are referred to a contact number named “HSHQ” and are asked to enter their information after the prompt, “We belong together.

The now-trending phrase first made an appearance in a video shared by the Falling hitmaker back in December, which showed him playing the song Forever, Forever instrumental, and the words appear on the screen.

The same phrase is now displayed in posters in many different cities including Rome, and Sao Paulo, while New York City had a poster which reads, “see you soon.”

Spotting the posters, fans went wild on social media and started sharing their excitement with others.

One fan wrote, “How soon so I can prepare for my mental wellbeing of being in a Ticketmaster queue,” while one gushed, “biggest day of the year.”

“How SOON IS VERY SOON,” and “I NEED TO KNOW MORE,” asked more, while someone joked, “another day of giving an unconfirmed website my personal details in hopes of harry styles.”

The mysterious digital maze album promo is not new to the One Direction alum, since he previously used a similar method for his third studio album.

Styles launched a website, “youarehome.co,” through which he released new visual teasers every day.