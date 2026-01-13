 
Amanda Seyfried's reaction to losing at the Golden Globes goes viral

Amanda Seyfried lost Best Actress in a Motion Picture to Rose Byrne

January 13, 2026

Seyfried appeared to briefly grimace as Byrne was announces as the winner
Seyfried appeared to briefly grimace as Byrne was announces as the winner

Amanda Seyfried had a very human moment at the Golden Globes.

During Monday night’s ceremony, the actress appeared to grimace briefly when Rose Byrne was announced as the winner of best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Seyfried, 40, who was nominated for The Testament of Ann Lee, winced as she clapped, then quickly smiled and stood up as the room applauded Byrne, 46.

Seyfried was nominated in a stacked category alongside Byrne, Emma Stone, Cynthia Erivo, Hudson, and Chase Infiniti. And it wasn’t her only near-miss of the night.

Later, Seyfried also lost in the best actress — miniseries or motion picture made for television category, where Michelle Williams ultimately took home the trophy.

Earlier on the red carpet, Seyfried joked about the possibility of a double loss. “It is unprecedented to lose twice in one night because that’s what I’m looking for,” she quipped to Entertainment Tonight.

Notably, Seyfried is already a Golden Globe winner, having previously won in 2023 for her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

