Queen's four children perform traditional Vigil around coffin of their late mother

Queen Elizabeth's children - King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princes Andrew and Edward - performed the traditional Vigil around the coffin of their late mother at St Giles' Cathedral on Monday.

The symbolic move sees the Queen's four children position themselves at each side of the coffin to stand guard for a short time.



The process - called the Vigil of the Princes - was first carried out in 1936 when King Edward VIII and his three brothers, Princes Albert, Henry and George, stood by the coffin of their late father, King George V.



Since then, it has only been done on one other occasion - at the funeral of the Queen Mother in 2002. The King - who was known then as Prince Charles - was one of the people who stood by on that occasion.

After a poignant 10 minutes, the vigil came to an end and the Royal Family returned to their cars to applause from the crowd outside the cathedral.

About 20,000 people have been waiting in a mile-long queue for several hours to enter St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where the Queen's coffin lies at rest.

The Queen's coffin will continue to rest at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh for the next few hours. It will be moved from Edinburgh to the city's airport on Tuesday, where it will then be flown to RAF Northolt in west London.