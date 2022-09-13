 
Ajay Devgn, Kajol dote on son on his birthday

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are not only great actors but they are also humble and loving parents to their two children Nysa and Yug.

In an Instagram post earlier today, September 13th, Kajol took a trip down memory lane to wish her son a happy birthday:

“Click as many pictures as you can of all the happy times …. Because….. u need them for birthday posts off course ;) Happy happy birthday to the smile of my heart.. may u always have this much glee in ur smile!” 


On the other hand, dad Ajay expressed how much his son meant to him and shared a glimpse into their relationship.

“The best part of life is ‘growing’ up with you. And, doing all the father-son things we pack into a day. Watching a show, exercising together, chatting, taking a walk. Happy Birthday Yug,” he wrote.

The Bollywood couple shares a close bond with their kids Nysa and Yug. They have often shared some memorable moments with the fans.

In an interview Ajay was once asked about his parenting style. The actor responded that it was important to instill good values in kids but there was no need for “strictness” for children in today’s world.

“The way the world is evolving, “strictness” per se, has no place in parenting,” he added.

The actor admitted that there were times when his kids argued or made mistakes, but he would still deal the situation calmly.

“They make mistakes, of course, they disobey on occasion. When that happens, there are more conversations.”

