 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'still wants’ his memoir published this year, royal biographer claims

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Prince Harry still wants’ his memoir published this year, royal biographer claims
Prince Harry 'still wants’ his memoir published this year, royal biographer claims 

Prince Harry has made a ‘firm decision’ that his highly-anticipated memoir will be ‘published in November’, royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed.

The bombshell memoir was ‘tentatively’ scheduled to hit shelves later this year, although some reports have disputed the timeline following the Queen’s death.

A royal biographer has claimed the Duke of Sussex is ‘insisting’ that his tell-all memoir be released in November despite the death of his beloved grandmother on September 8.

During his appearance on GB News’ Dan Wootton Tonight, the British author said sources have told Harry is calling for the tell-all to be published later this year.

“I’m told tonight that Harry is insisting that his book is published in November, it’s astonishing,” he told the program.

“Apparently the publishers are not too certain, but he says if they don’t publish it’s a breach of contract, that’s what I’m told. It’s extraordinary,” he added.

He further said, “On the other hand, it fits the bill because Harry and Meghan’s finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix.”

“And also I think they’re convinced they’re in the right and they want to get their own back,” he added.

The news regarding Harry’s memoir release came after the duke paid a touching tribute to the Queen and offered his father King Charles III an olive branch.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle has 'a lot to answer for' after making Queen 'suffer': Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle has 'a lot to answer for' after making Queen 'suffer': Piers Morgan
King Charles says 'Quran' has taught him value of 'togetherness in prayer'

King Charles says 'Quran' has taught him value of 'togetherness in prayer'
Princess Anne earns reputation as hardest-working royal

Princess Anne earns reputation as hardest-working royal
Willow Smith drops music ahead of album release

Willow Smith drops music ahead of album release
‘Succession’ creator throws major shade at King Charles III during 2022 Emmys speech

‘Succession’ creator throws major shade at King Charles III during 2022 Emmys speech
BLACKPINK's Lisa solo track 'MONEY' smashing new record: find out

BLACKPINK's Lisa solo track 'MONEY' smashing new record: find out
Emmys host Kenan Thompson jokes Leonardo DiCaprio won’t date Zendaya: Here’s why

Emmys host Kenan Thompson jokes Leonardo DiCaprio won’t date Zendaya: Here’s why
Kendall Jenner reacts to media's ‘false narratives’ about her: ‘Really unfair’

Kendall Jenner reacts to media's ‘false narratives’ about her: ‘Really unfair’
Netflix resumes filming ‘The Crown’ after suspending production following Queen’s death

Netflix resumes filming ‘The Crown’ after suspending production following Queen’s death
Why Prince William invited Meghan Markle for walkabout? real reason revealed

Why Prince William invited Meghan Markle for walkabout? real reason revealed
‘Not cool!’: Britney Spears ripped for fat shaming Christina Aguilera's dancers

‘Not cool!’: Britney Spears ripped for fat shaming Christina Aguilera's dancers
Emmy Awards 2022: Julia Garner says Ruth changed her life

Emmy Awards 2022: Julia Garner says Ruth changed her life

Latest

view all