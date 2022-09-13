Prince Harry 'still wants’ his memoir published this year, royal biographer claims

Prince Harry has made a ‘firm decision’ that his highly-anticipated memoir will be ‘published in November’, royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed.

The bombshell memoir was ‘tentatively’ scheduled to hit shelves later this year, although some reports have disputed the timeline following the Queen’s death.

A royal biographer has claimed the Duke of Sussex is ‘insisting’ that his tell-all memoir be released in November despite the death of his beloved grandmother on September 8.

During his appearance on GB News’ Dan Wootton Tonight, the British author said sources have told Harry is calling for the tell-all to be published later this year.

“I’m told tonight that Harry is insisting that his book is published in November, it’s astonishing,” he told the program.

“Apparently the publishers are not too certain, but he says if they don’t publish it’s a breach of contract, that’s what I’m told. It’s extraordinary,” he added.

He further said, “On the other hand, it fits the bill because Harry and Meghan’s finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix.”

“And also I think they’re convinced they’re in the right and they want to get their own back,” he added.

The news regarding Harry’s memoir release came after the duke paid a touching tribute to the Queen and offered his father King Charles III an olive branch.