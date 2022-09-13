WATCH: Wasim Akram snaps back at Indian critic over question about Asia Cup defeat

Former Pakistan spinner Wasim Akram and Indian sports journalist Myanti Langer. — Screengrab from Twitter video.

Former Pakistan spinner and cricket commentator Wasim Akram is known for his bluntness and sharp-wittiness which has been observed time and again during commentaries and other interactions.

The bowling great has always been clear and honest in his views about teams and players, whether they are critical or full of praise.

The last time Wasim was caught on camera while engaging in harmless banter was when his fellow commentator Myanti Langer, who is an Indian sports journalist, posed a question about how he feels about his side losing in the Asia Cup 2022 finale.

A video of the conversation between the two during a post-match show aired on an Indian sports channel was shared on social media.

Here is what Wasim and Myanti said to each other:

"Wasim, I can understand the thoughts that are going through your head. A team that everyone had counted out of this Asia Cup, had been written off has just had a dream run to take the cup…," Mayanti said before Wasim interrupted her.

"Nothing is going through my head," he made it clear.

He said that the winning side were the worthy champions because of the way they played.

"[...] the way they played against Pakistan the other day. The only problem I had with Pakistan, was the intent."

The Men in Green failed to perform in the Asia Cup 2022 decider against now Asian champions Sri Lanka, despite taking a good start on Sunday.

