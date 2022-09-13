 
Showbiz
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor 'ran' from Star Wars auditions: Report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor ran from the auditions of Star Wars: Not have much faith in my talent
Ranbir Kapoor ran from the auditions of Star Wars: 'Not have much faith in my talent'

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of arguably India's first superhero universe film Brahmastra with flying colours, however, there was a time when the actor turn down another mega-hit franchise, Star Wars, due to performance anxiety.

During an old interview in 2016, the Rockstar star opened up about the offer to play in Star Wars as a second lead, however, he rejected the offer.

“I was asked to audition as the second lead in Star Wars a couple of years back. I have a fear of auditioning. “It’s more a fear from not having that much faith in my talent," the actor added.

The Sanju actor explained that the offer didn't spur him to take the role. Instead, he suggested he would team up with Ayan Mukerji to make our own Star Wars, adding, “Let’s make our own Star Wars. Let’s not chase what’s there. That’s great but I have an opportunity here and I don’t think Ayan is less than a JJ Abrams or a George Lucas. Let me work with him and make our own Star Wars".

Six years later, Ranbir and Ayan made their own superhero film Brahmastra which created a total of 23 records at the box office on its opening weekend. The global gross collection of the film has crossed INR 200 crore mark. The film is eyeing to reach the INR 500 crore club. 





More From Showbiz:

Rakesh Roshan on 'Vikram Vedha': 'Both actors have done a tremendous job'

Rakesh Roshan on 'Vikram Vedha': 'Both actors have done a tremendous job'
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to wind up shoot schedules by September 24 ahead of their wedding

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to wind up shoot schedules by September 24 ahead of their wedding
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return for a second film?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return for a second film?

Vijay Deverakonda faces uneasy questions on Liger and Jana Gana Mana

Vijay Deverakonda faces uneasy questions on Liger and Jana Gana Mana
'Joyland' makes its way to Toronto International Film Festival

'Joyland' makes its way to Toronto International Film Festival
'Brahmastra' actors emptied out Karan Johar's pockets?

'Brahmastra' actors emptied out Karan Johar's pockets?
Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor to collaborate in a project together

Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor to collaborate in a project together
Anushkha Sharma spends quality time with Virat Kohli over a cup of coffee: Photos

Anushkha Sharma spends quality time with Virat Kohli over a cup of coffee: Photos
Abhishek Bachchan's click with Big B gives out father-son goal: Photo

Abhishek Bachchan's click with Big B gives out father-son goal: Photo
Sanjay Dutt to play an Antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj's yet-to-be titled film

Sanjay Dutt to play an Antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj's yet-to-be titled film
Akshay Kumar pens downs a heartfelt note for hairdresser Milan Jadhav

Akshay Kumar pens downs a heartfelt note for hairdresser Milan Jadhav

Latest

view all