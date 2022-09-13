 
Showbiz
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Rakesh Roshan on 'Vikram Vedha': 'Both actors have done a tremendous job'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan to play Cop and Gangster correspondingly in Vikram Vedha.
Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan recently watched film Vikram Vedha, and shared his opinion about the movie.

During an interview with Bollywood Hangama, Rakesh Roshan spoke about the film, said: “I have seen Vikram Vedha and it’s a very intelligently presented script which shows that the director due; Pushkar-Gayatri, has worked very hard. They have presented the plot on a very novel way.”

Speaking about the performance of the actors, Roshan said: “Both actors have done a tremendous job.”

“When I saw the teaser of Vikram Vedha, I was amazed and first reaction was that I have to see this movie. And this was my reaction, though I saw the promo alone on a small monitor in the editing room. And as per the comments I have seen, the audience has also reacted the same way. So your trailer needs to pack a punch, as it showcases your film”, added Rakesh.

Vikram Vedha is a remake of a Tamil movie of the same name which originally featured actors: R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, reported IndiaToday.

The remake stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra besides Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

The film is set to be released on September 30th, 2022. 

