King Charles III arrives in Northern Ireland

Belfast: Charles III touched down in Northern Ireland on Tuesday on his first visit as king since succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.



The new head of state is visiting all four nations that make up the United Kingdom. In Northern Ireland, he will meet political and religious leaders.

On Monday, King Charles III led his three siblings during a sombre procession of Queen Elizabeth II´s body through Edinburgh before the public got their first chance to file past the late monarch´s coffin.

Crowds of people packing the Scottish capital´s iconic Royal Mile watched in near silence as the new monarch -- flanked by Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Andrew -- walked slowly behind the hearse bearing their mother´s oak casket.