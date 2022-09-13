 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner flaunts diamond eternity band after Ben Affleck, JLo marriage

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Garner showed off a gorgeous diamond eternity band as she stepped out for grocery shopping in Los Angeles weeks after her ex husband Ben Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, The Adam Project star was captured with her new piece of jewellery seemingly alluding that she has taken the next step in her relationship with beau John Miller.

The actor was photographed picking up supplies near her boyfriend’s home in the Pacific Palisades area as per the publication.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

The ex-wife of Argo actor sported a cool grey shorts jumpsuit for her day out which she paired with sneakers and kept a minimal look overall.

Garner added a splash of dazzle to her outfit with a large pendant while her dark hair were tied in a messy bun as she flaunted her natural beauty with no-makeup look.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

The actor, who shares three kids with Affleck, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, hasn’t made any official announcement regarding her love life as of yet.

Garner and Miller dated for two years after the 49-year-old actor got divorced from Affleck in 2018. However, they called it quits in 2020 only to get back together in April 2021.

The star previously sparked engagement rumours with Miller when she flaunted a diamond ring on her wedding finger while chatting on an Instagram live show in November 2021.

The news, however, was never confirmed by either her or Miller. 

More From Entertainment:

How Prince William, Kate are maintaining ‘sense of normality’ for kids after the Queen’s death?

How Prince William, Kate are maintaining ‘sense of normality’ for kids after the Queen’s death?
King Charles receives warning from man who correctly predicted Queen’s death

King Charles receives warning from man who correctly predicted Queen’s death
Shakira films new track, may throw shade at ex Gerard Pique in song: Source

Shakira films new track, may throw shade at ex Gerard Pique in song: Source
Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's snaps after attending Beyoncé's bash

Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's snaps after attending Beyoncé's bash

Queen chose to ‘end her days’ in Balmoral

Queen chose to ‘end her days’ in Balmoral
Pete Davidson takes a jibe at Kanye West in first major appearance since Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson takes a jibe at Kanye West in first major appearance since Kim Kardashian split
Quinta Brunson reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmys controversy: ‘it didn’t bother me’

Quinta Brunson reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmys controversy: ‘it didn’t bother me’
‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins hearts of fans in Pakistan again

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins hearts of fans in Pakistan again
King Charles, Prince William prove they believe in forgiveness

King Charles, Prince William prove they believe in forgiveness
King Charles III arrives in Northern Ireland

King Charles III arrives in Northern Ireland
Twitter in fits after Kenan Thompson took jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating rule

Twitter in fits after Kenan Thompson took jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating rule
Meghan Markle omits ‘hurtful’ content from podcast after Queen’s death

Meghan Markle omits ‘hurtful’ content from podcast after Queen’s death

Latest

view all