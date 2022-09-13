 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

How Prince William, Kate are maintaining ‘sense of normality’ for kids after the Queen’s death?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

How Prince William, Kate are maintaining ‘sense of normality’ for kids after the Queen’s death?
How Prince William, Kate are maintaining ‘sense of normality’ for kids after the Queen’s death?

The new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton are putting all the necessary efforts to support their children after the death of their beloved great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It has been recently revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying to maintain ‘a sense of normality’ for their children; Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4.

At their long 40-minute walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, William opened up to one well-wisher in the crowd about his family.

Elaine Gee, 58, a teacher from Wokingham, spoke to the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge about the difficulty in explaining the Queen's death to her primary school pupils.

William revealed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are still going to their new school despite the Queen's sudden death.

"I told him how I work at a school and how it's been a strange year celebrating the Jubilee and now it's all changed and we are talking about this," Gee told People magazine.

"He spoke about George, Charlotte and Louis, saying that they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible," she added.

William, Kate had just moved from London to Windsor, with the children starting at Lambrook School shortly before Her Majesty died aged 96 at Balmoral.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles receives warning from man who correctly predicted Queen’s death

King Charles receives warning from man who correctly predicted Queen’s death
Shakira films new track, may throw shade at ex Gerard Pique in song: Source

Shakira films new track, may throw shade at ex Gerard Pique in song: Source
Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's snaps after attending Beyoncé's bash

Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's snaps after attending Beyoncé's bash

Queen chose to ‘end her days’ in Balmoral

Queen chose to ‘end her days’ in Balmoral
Pete Davidson takes a jibe at Kanye West in first major appearance since Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson takes a jibe at Kanye West in first major appearance since Kim Kardashian split
Quinta Brunson reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmys controversy: ‘it didn’t bother me’

Quinta Brunson reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmys controversy: ‘it didn’t bother me’
‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins hearts of fans in Pakistan again

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins hearts of fans in Pakistan again
Kourtney Kardashian keeps a strict diet plan for her family: Details inside

Kourtney Kardashian keeps a strict diet plan for her family: Details inside
Jennifer Garner flaunts diamond eternity band after Ben Affleck, JLo marriage

Jennifer Garner flaunts diamond eternity band after Ben Affleck, JLo marriage

King Charles, Prince William prove they believe in forgiveness

King Charles, Prince William prove they believe in forgiveness
King Charles III arrives in Northern Ireland

King Charles III arrives in Northern Ireland
Twitter in fits after Kenan Thompson took jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating rule

Twitter in fits after Kenan Thompson took jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating rule

Latest

view all