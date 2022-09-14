 
Netflix to build cinematic universe for 'Stranger Things': report

Netflix is gearing up to set up a cinematic universe for Stranger Things, following in the footsteps of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Stranger Things, which became a worldwide popular series after the release of its first season, is now preparing the fifth and final season to wrap up the show.

Netflix had previously hinted towards the making of several spinoffs including a stage play and a new live-action series.

While having a chat with Variety, the show’s producer and director Shawn Levy revealed that they are now calling this the Stranger Things Cinematic Universe.

"Yes, we are building out the STCU," he shared. "Now that I’m spending time with [Marvel boss] Kevin Feige, I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe. So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU."

Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have confirmed that the cinematic universe won't feature the old cast of the show but they still haven’t shared any accurate details regarding the upcoming spin-off show

"The key for us is that [any spin-off] needs to feel like its own distinct thing, not that we’re just retreading what we’ve already done," the Duffer brothers told SFX. 

