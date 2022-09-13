 
Jennifer Lawrence offers wise words to 'Hunger Games' prequel cast

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is offering advice to the stars of the upcoming film, Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds, and Snakes.

The actress who is certainly known best for her iconic and breathtaking performance as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games was present at the Toronto International Film Festival and could not resist sharing her suggestion.

The Joy actress was asked by reporters to share her recommendations for the cast, and replied, "Oh, and the prequel? You guys are going to have the best time. Just have fun — don't worry about anything."

In August, Lionsgate shared the first photo of stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in the upcoming prequel film that is arriving in theaters November 2023.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is in theaters Nov. 17, 2023.


