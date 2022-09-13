 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry doesn’t want Archie, Lilibet to attend Queen’s funeral to ‘avoid grief’?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly doesn’t want his kids Archie and Lilibet to come to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in an effort to shield them from grief, a royal expert has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stayed in the UK since last Thursday, September 8, 2022 after the Queen’s death, and are expected to stay back till her funeral on September 19, 2022.

Talking about whether the couple will decide to fly Archie and Lilibet in for the funeral in an article for The Telegraph, Bryony Gordon said: “As for Archie and Lilibet, it seems unlikely that they will be flown over to the UK, as has been rumoured.”

“The Duke of Sussex is keen to shield them from the painful experiences he had as a child, the most agonising of which involved having to walk behind his mother's coffin at age 12,” she added.

Prince Harry famously grappled with intense grief after his mother Princess Diana passed away in a tragic car accident in Paris in 1997, and he was made to walk behind her coffin at his tender age.

He has also talked about dealing with the grief at many instances, once telling Gordon: “I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well.”

More From Entertainment:

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch
Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC
Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation

Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation
King Charles going through ‘immense grief’ with ‘hectic schedule’

King Charles going through ‘immense grief’ with ‘hectic schedule’

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin adorned with her favourite Balmoral flowers: Details

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin adorned with her favourite Balmoral flowers: Details

The C-17 Globemaster carrying Queen's coffin to London was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’

The C-17 Globemaster carrying Queen's coffin to London was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’
Jennifer Lawrence offers wise words to 'Hunger Games' prequel cast

Jennifer Lawrence offers wise words to 'Hunger Games' prequel cast
The Royal Regiment performs national anthem as Queen's coffin leaves Scottish soil for last time

The Royal Regiment performs national anthem as Queen's coffin leaves Scottish soil for last time
Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez drops jaws in gorgeous white halter dress

Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez drops jaws in gorgeous white halter dress

Emmy Awards : Selma Blair receives standing ovation amid courageous sclerosis battle

Emmy Awards : Selma Blair receives standing ovation amid courageous sclerosis battle
Prince William's friend loses royal job as Charles becomes King

Prince William's friend loses royal job as Charles becomes King
Prince Harry devastated to not wear military garb at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry devastated to not wear military garb at Queen’s funeral

Latest

view all