Prince Harry doesn’t want Archie, Lilibet to attend Queen’s funeral to ‘avoid grief’?

Prince Harry reportedly doesn’t want his kids Archie and Lilibet to come to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in an effort to shield them from grief, a royal expert has said.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stayed in the UK since last Thursday, September 8, 2022 after the Queen’s death, and are expected to stay back till her funeral on September 19, 2022.

Talking about whether the couple will decide to fly Archie and Lilibet in for the funeral in an article for The Telegraph, Bryony Gordon said: “As for Archie and Lilibet, it seems unlikely that they will be flown over to the UK, as has been rumoured.”

“The Duke of Sussex is keen to shield them from the painful experiences he had as a child, the most agonising of which involved having to walk behind his mother's coffin at age 12,” she added.

Prince Harry famously grappled with intense grief after his mother Princess Diana passed away in a tragic car accident in Paris in 1997, and he was made to walk behind her coffin at his tender age.

He has also talked about dealing with the grief at many instances, once telling Gordon: “I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well.”