 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Expert believes Prince Philip was not burried, he still lies in a vault waiting for Queen

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Expert believes Prince Philip was not burried, he still lies in a vault waiting for Queen

A senior royal biographer was tricked into believing that Prince Philip has not been buried and he still lies in a vault waiting for the Queen.

Angela Levin, a senior royal biographer who often appears on TV to comment on royal family, retweeted a post which was shared by the parody account of Prince William.

The Twitter post read, "Prince Phillip has not been buried. He lies in a vault waiting for the Queen. They made a pact that whichever one passed first would wait until they could be buried together. This will be a private family service."

Without realizing that the tweet was posted by the parody account, Levin shared it for her fans and followers with caption, "This is so overwhelmingly moving."

Expert believes Prince Philip was not burried, he still lies in a vault waiting for Queen


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's wish about her funeral revealed

Queen Elizabeth's wish about her funeral revealed
Prince Harry's major snub ahead of Queen's funeral ‘truly painful’ for him

Prince Harry's major snub ahead of Queen's funeral ‘truly painful’ for him
Prince Harry breaks silence on not wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry breaks silence on not wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join royal family as Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join royal family as Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
Jason Sudeikis shares his kids opinions over his performances at Emmys

Jason Sudeikis shares his kids opinions over his performances at Emmys
Queen Elizabeth coffin arrives in London amid tears and tributes

Queen Elizabeth coffin arrives in London amid tears and tributes
Queen Elizabeth paid poetic tribute by Armitage: 'Hands that can rest, now, relieved of a century's weight'

Queen Elizabeth paid poetic tribute by Armitage: 'Hands that can rest, now, relieved of a century's weight'
Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch
The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'

The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'
Drew Barrymore dishes on her friendship with Britney Spears: ‘lot in common’

Drew Barrymore dishes on her friendship with Britney Spears: ‘lot in common’
Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC
Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation

Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation

Latest

view all