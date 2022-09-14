King Charles, Camilla 'love child' wants 'answers' as William becomes Prince of Wales

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's alleged child says he wants his 'happy ending.'



Simon Dorante-Day is demanding his alleged birth-right as Prince William has been given the title of 'Prince of Wales.'

The 53-year-old, who claims that he is the illegitimate child of Charles and Camilla, wants his DNA tested to prove his truth to the world. With the Queen's eldest son becoming the monarch, Donate-Day is demanding his share to the throne.

Speaking of the potential test to News7, Dorante-Day said: "There has been a discussion in there between a judge and myself and his barrister about the legal standing of Charles, and whether the monarch is protected by the law or is above the law.

"And the answer to that was no - they told me that we don’t see any reason why he is. And secondly, Camilla and her family are certainly not above the law. So that argument’s already been had and settled.

"A lot of people were concerned that when Charles rose to be monarch that it would damage my case. But it’s not going to make any difference legally, it’s still pressing ahead the same way."

The 56-year-old added: "It’s hard not to take Charles naming William as the Prince of Wales as anything other than a kick in the face.

“I don’t want to feel that way, but I do. I just think, the least Charles can do is give me an answer - acknowledge me. He gives William a title like that, well where’s my answer? Where’s my DNA test? If you are not my father, then prove you’re not.

“I feel dismissed. Charles got what he wanted: he got the throne, he got his wife, he got it all. I don’t even get the truth about my mother. When’s it going to swing the other way? Now it’s time for me to get my happy ending," concluded Dorante-Day.

