Video: Netflix drops teaser of Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer

Netflix has dropped the thrilling teaser of its ten-part true-crime series starring Evan Peters.

Netflix has released the first look image and a nine-second teaser for its upcoming series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.



The infamous serial killer series are produced by Ryan Murphy, the man behind American Horror Story, The Politician and Hollywood.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is helmed by Ryan Murphy who has teamed up with fellow writer and producer Ian Brennan. They both have collaborated on previous projects such as Glee, Scream Queens, and The Politician.

The series stars American Horror Story actor Evan Peters who plays the Cannibal killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The drama series show things from Dahmer's perspective and how he managed to get away from the police ten times due to 'white male privilege' and consistent police failings.

As per Collider, the teaser image and video showcase the actor in character but only his backside profile is visible.

Apart from Peters, the series includes Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, and Colin Ford.

The Ryan Murphy production is set to premiere on September 21, 2022, on Netflix.

Check out:



