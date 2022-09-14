 
Queen photographer 'heart sinks', says 'this would be the last time'

Queen Elizabeth II photographer is touching upon his emotional moment with the monarch.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards says he was extremely distrubed by the idea of not being able to take Her Majesty's photos again as he coffin arrived in London.

The Queen’s was accompanied by Princess Anne on a Royal Air Force C17 Globemaster plane from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt.

Describing the scene, Mr Edwards wrote in The Sun: "In that moment, it finally sank in this would be the last time, after 40 years, that I’d photograph the Queen leaving a plane.”

Her Majesty's flight landed at 7pm in west London. She was greeted by  Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

