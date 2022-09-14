 
Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh to join Ayushmann Khuranna in 'Dream Girl 2'

Dream Girl 2 is in the filming process with the original gang.
Earlier today, news came out that actors Annu Kapoor and Manjot Singh, who also starred in the original Dream Girl, are again on board for the next sequel.

The sources close to the development revealed: “Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh, who played a key role in Dream Girl, are on board the sequel too. Much like the first part, their character will be loaded with humour and bring in the laughs through the narrative.”

The original Dream Girl featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharrucha in the vital roles. The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and turned out to be a super hit of 2019, reported PinkVilla.

Now the second part is going to star Ayushmann alongside Ananya Panday. As per the sources: “Dream Girl is a genuinely liked film and Ayushmann’s biggest grosser till date. The team is well aware of the responsibilities, and have got it all right on the script front.”

“It is being shot at present and isn’t really a sequel that’s made for the sake of it”, sources added.

The sources further revealed that the team is currently shooting in a Mumbai’s studio at a vigorous pace.

Dream Girl 2 will most-likely hit the theatres in the second half of 2023. 

